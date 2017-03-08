Grand opening of dog park set for Saturday

Dogwood Park — the new dog recreational area located near Holton’s Countryside Park at the southern edge of Holton’s city limits — will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday, honoring the late Judy Hann, whose donation made the new dog park possible.

This event is open to members of the public — and, of course, their canine friends.

The new dog park will be dedicated in memory of Hann, who bequeathed more than $120,000 to the city for Dogwood Park’s construction following her death in 2014.

Holton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Reichle said a sign will be unveiled at the dog park to honor Hann and her dog, Rocky.

It has been reported that the new dog park features separate areas for smaller and larger dogs, as well as a “one-stop” drinking fountain with separate spouts for dogs and their owners, dog waste stations, benches and public restrooms. Signs will be placed to remind people about the dog park’s rules and etiquette, it was reported.

