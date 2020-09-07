Governor recommends staying in "Phase 3" of reopening plan

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday, July 6, that her administration, and officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, recommend that most local communities again do not move into Phase Out of “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas” at this time, and instead stay in Phase 3.

“Nearly 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kansas over the past two weeks – which is the steepest rate of new case development since the pandemic began,” said Gov. Kelly. “After careful consideration, Secretary Norman’s team at KDHE and members of my administration have decided we still do not feel most communities are ready to move into the final phase of the ‘Ad Astra’ plan at this time.”

The emergency disaster declaration issued by the Gov. on May 26 transfers reopening decisions back to local officials, however, which means counties continuing with Phase 3 of the plan is only a recommendation. However, the state continues to monitor health metrics daily and remains committed to supporting local communities in a safe, gradual transition.

“If we’re going to keep our loved ones healthy and keep Kansas open for business, every Kansan must step up, wear a mask, socially distance, and practice good hygiene,” said Gov. Kelly. “I will continue do everything in my power to save lives and keep our economy open, and I strongly encourage other elected leaders in our state to do the same.”

Key Phase 3 highlights for communities:

• Mass gatherings of more than 45 individuals are not recommended.

• All education, activities, venues and establishments may operate and are recommended to follow all public health guidelines.

• On-site staffing has no recommended restrictions.

• Nonessential travel may resume, provided travelers follow KDHE travel and quarantine guidelines for travel to high-risk areas.

As always, Kansans should continue to adhere to hygiene and social distancing protocols, including:

• Washing hands frequently, while avoiding contact with one’s face.

• Remaining home when sick or running a fever.

• Following isolation and quarantine orders issued by state or local health officers.

• Wearing a cloth face mask when in public.

“Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas,” is available in full at covid.ks.gov, in addition to industry-specific guidance for Kansas businesses.