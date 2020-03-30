Gov. Kelly issues stay-at-home order

An emergency order and advisory issued by the Jackson County Health Department on Friday afternoon included a “stay-at-home’’ directive for county residents through April 30, 2020, to help slow the possible spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Then on Saturday morning, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a state-wide stay-at-home order, due to COVID-19, through April 19, 2020, that contained many of the same orders and advisories issued the day before locally.

Gov. Kelly added that the stay-at-home orders do not equate “house arrest’’ and referenced essential businesses and essential activities that can, and will, continue.

The county health order and advisory issued Friday also closed some additional businesses and activities in the county and listed essential businesses and essential activities that will continue to be allowed and approved.

Barber shops, beauty salons, cosmetology operations and massage businesses are now among the county businesses closed by the health department.

The order and advisory included information estimating that each person testing positive for COVID-19 could spread the virus to between 2.6 and 4 other people.

On March 16, the county health department issued a proclamation canceling all large gatherings and implementing social-distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.

One case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Jackson County.

Essential activities in the new county order and advisory include the following:

*Obtaining medical supplies or medication for household members and pets.

*Obtaining necessary services or grocery supplies for household members or other family members.

*Outdoor activities, except at playgrounds and other public exercise equipment.

*Working at essential businesses.

*Taking care of a family member or their pets in another household, including transportation of those for essential services.

*Complying with court orders.

Essential businesses in the new county order and advisory include the following:

*Healthcare.

*Grocery stores, certified farmers’ markets and liquor stores.

*Farming and ranching.

*Human and animal food processing.

*Businesses that provide food, shelter and social services.

*Newspapers and other news media.

*Gas stations, auto-supply, auto-repair and all emergency road services.

*Banks, credit unions and financial institutions.

*Hardware stores.

*Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, construction, cleaning, security, HVAC, painting, moving and relocation services, lawn care and landscaping and other trades and services.

*Mailing and shipping services, including the U.S. postal service.

*Educational institutions provided that social distancing of six-feet per person is maintained. No classroom or extracurricular activities are allowed, by order of Gov. Kelly.

*Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers.

*Restaurants for carry-out service or delivery only. Schools can operate free food service for students on a pick-up and take-away basis only.

*Taxis, aircraft and ride-share commercial operation and other commercial transportation.

*Home-based care for seniors, adults or children.

*Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults or children.

*Legal services, accounting services, real estate services and insurance services while maintaining guidelines on social distancing.

*Childcare facilities for groups of 10 or less in same group daily. Group cannot change. Childcare facilities with more than one group must operate in separate rooms. Childcare providers must remain with one group and do not switch.

*Mortuary, cremation and burial services.

*Hotels and motels used only for lodging services.

*Manufacturing companies, distributors and supply chain companies producing and supplying essential products and services, including sanitation, waste pick up and disposal, agriculture, food and beverage, transportation, energy, steel and steel products, etc.

*Local government and infrastructure functions such as police, fire, street, water, sewer services, etc. and communications systems.