Gov. Brownback nominated for State Department post

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback may soon be leaving the governor’s office to accept the position of U.S. Ambassador at Large for Interna­tional Religious Freedoom, it has been reported.

The White House announced last Wednesday that Brownback was nominated for the position, which was created by the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, a bill that Brownback helped pass while serving in the U.S. Senate. Brownback must be confirmed by the Senate, however, before the position is his.

The position, which would put Brownback in leadership of the State Department’s Office of Inter­national Religious Freedom, pro­motes religious freedom as a key objective of U.S. foreign policy. He would be the fourth person to hold that position, it was reported.

The office’s objective is moni­toring “religious persecution and discrimination worldwide” while recommending and implementing policies in respective regions or countries and developing programs to promote religious freedom.

If Brownback, the state’s 46th governor, is confirmed by the Sen­ate, the governor of Kansas — at least for the 16 months remaining in Brownback’s current term — will be Lt. Gov. Jeff Co­lyer, a physician and former state senator from Overland Park who has served as lieutenant governor since being elected with Brown­back in 2010.

