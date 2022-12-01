Got a burn permit? Time to renew it

It’s time for a new calendar and a new burn permit as the New Year begins in Jackson County.

Jackson County residents are required to apply for a new burn permit for 2022 as the county’s previous permits expired on Dec. 31.

Since 2015, county burn permits expire every two years on Dec. 31 of every odd year.

Between 2008 and 2015, a resident’s burn permit did not expire unless their phone number changed. Prior to 2008, burn permits expired every year.

Residents must apply for the new burn permits in person since they must be signed, it was reported.

The free permits are available at any Jackson County fire department; however, the Holton Fire Department, located at the Holton Public Safety Office at 301 W. Fourth St., is the only department open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Requiring the permits to be reissued every two years helps the county keep up to date on each permit holder’s phone number and address, it was reported.

In 2015, the fines for violating the burn permit policy also increased and include no less than $500 for the first conviction. A second conviction is a $1,000 fine and a third conviction is $1,500.

