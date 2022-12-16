Goodman's farm toy display takes third place in the nation

One of the more eye-popping exhibits at this year’s Jackson County Fair was a “self-determined” display created by Clay Goodman, incorporating scaled-down versions of farm equipment, buildings and livestock to create a scene similar to what goes on at his father’s and grandfather’s farms.

But since Clay couldn’t take his display to compete at this year’s Kansas State Fair, his grandmother, Rose Goodman, recommended he try his luck with a modified version of his display at the National Farm Toy Show in Dyersville, Iowa, home of the National Farm Toy Museum.

Even though it was his first time at that particular show, Clay won third place in the nation for competitors under age 18.

“I felt pretty good,” said Clay, son of Jeff and Ashley Goodman of rural Mayetta and a fourth-grade student at Holton Elementary School, about finishing third at the show.

Now, Clay’s considering taking another modified version of his display to the Gateway Mid-America Toy Show, set for early February in St. Louis, Mo., and he’s planning to include soil conservation techniques as part of his display.

“He’s got a section that’s four feet by four feet, but at St. Louis, it can be four by eight,” Jeff said. “He’s planning to add two feet to it… that’s going to be his soil conservation display with terraces and tile outlets.”

Clay’s fascination with small-scale farm toys began as a toddler, when he would visit his grandparents’ farm and ride a couple of “pedal tractors” that his grandmother had on hand.

“When I was about three or four, I got my first 1/64 scale toy,” said Clay, referring to the size utilized by farm toy manufacturers such as Ertl, a company that has its roots in Dyersville. “That’s how I just kind of started getting the toys to build with.”

Over time, he’s learned to become a collector of farm toys, and his collection includes 1/64 scale farm implements that he’s learned to customize, including a toy version of a Versatile tractor that includes a bale fork and a farm truck for which he’s made a “grille guard” and other modifications.

Some of the toys still get played with, Clay said, although, he added, “with the really old toys, I keep them in the box and don’t play with them at all.”

He also learned to build scale models of farm scenes, including the landscape project with smaller versions of trucks, tractors and farm buildings that earned him top honors in the “self-determined” competition at this year’s fair, a project category including “building and learning exhibits” as a subcategory that “shall demonstrate principles and elements of design” while incorporating “4-Her knowledge.”

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “Dec. 7, 2022” under “E-Editions.”