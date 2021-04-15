Glory Days activities planned; HHS alumni banquet canceled

Arts, crafts and food vendors and classic cars will be returning to Holton’s Town Square on Saturday, May 29 for the annual Glory Days festival to herald the unofficial beginning of summer.

However, Holton High School alumni returning to their old home town for a weekend of remembrances with classmates and friends won’t be gathering for the annual HHS alumni banquet, according to Ben Pruett of the HHS Alumni Association.

“We don’t know what the COVID-19 restrictions are going to be, and we don’t have the time and the manpower to be able to do it this year,” Pruett said, adding that class reunions — which the Alumni Association doesn’t oversee — may still happen.

But as Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce executive director Ashlee York sees it, there’s plenty of interest in bringing Glory Days back after last year’s cancellation.

“We are on for this year,” York said. “We’ve got vendors signing up everyday. Usually, we don’t hear a lot from the vendors until a couple weeks before the event. But we have a pretty good handful of vendors already signed up, and we’ve also had a pretty good handful of car registrations coming in, too.”

And if the response to the Chamber’s annual Fall Fest last year is any indication, she believes the crowds will return for this year’s Glory Days celebration.

“People were ready to get out,” she said. “Since this event is outdoors, there’s a comfort with that, but now that we’re seeing more people getting vaccinated (against COVID-19), we’ll probably see more people coming out for that reason as well.”

Most of the activities associated with Glory Days will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day, York said. More information on this year's event will be printed as it becomes available.

For more information on vendor and car registration for this year’s event, call the Chamber office at 364-3693; vendors and car show participants may also register online at the Chamber’s Web site, www.exploreholton.com

The Holton Recorder is also seeking Class of 1971 composite photos from Holton, Jackson Heights, Wetmore and Atchison County for the upcoming Glory Days section. Class composite photos from Hoyt and Mayetta high schools’ respective Classes of 1971 — the last year the two schools graduated seniors before consolidating into the Royal Valley district — are on hand.

To submit Class of 1971 composite school photos, call The Recorder office at 364-3141.