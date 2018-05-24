Glory Days activities planned

This Saturday, Holton High School alumni and classic car aficionados will converge on Holton’s Town Square for the annual Glory Days activities, culminating in the annual HHS Alumni Banquet, it has been reported.

This year’s Alumni Banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at HHS, where 2006 graduate Carly Whorton is scheduled as the guest speaker. The HHS Alumni Association’s Alumnus of the Year will be announced at the banquet.

A social hour will be held starting at 5 p.m. prior to the dinner at 6 p.m., it was reported. Following the dinner, an after-party event will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight at Your Place Or Mine, 501 E. Fifth St., where music will be provided by American Spin DJ, it was reported.

Earlier in the day, at 8 a.m., the Square will open up for classic cars, trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles participating in the Glory Days Car Show, followed by the raising of the flag and performance of the national anthem by Katie Patterson-Ingels at 9 a.m.

HHS alumni will also participate in the Glory Days Alumni Parade, to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 26 around the Square in conjunction with Glory Days activities. All Jackson County schools, past and present, are again invited to participate in the parade, and no entry forms are required for participation in the parade.

Voting for the top vehicles in the Glory Days car show will end at noon, with awards to be presented at 1 p.m. There will also be a Holton Community Band performance on the east side of the Jackson County Courthouse at 3 p.m., it was reported.

Glory Days activities will also feature local and regional craft and food vendors, it was reported. Activities on the Square will be hosted by the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, which may be contacted for more information by calling 364-3963 or visiting www.exploreholton.com

With the disbanding of the Holton Lions Club, there are no Friday evening activities scheduled on the Square, it was noted.