Glory Days activities planned

Glory Days are here again!

Holton High School graduates will be heading back to their alma mater this weekend for class celebrations and community activities, including Saturday’s classic car show, craft and food displays and alumni parade on Holton’s Town Square, culminating in Saturday evening’s HHS alumni banquet, it was reported.

Today’s edition of The Holton Recorder celebrates the county’s 50-year anniversary classes with class composite photos.

Glory Days activities will kick off the Memorial Day and alumni weekend with the Holton Lions Club’s annual fund-raising hamburger feed from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday on the Jackson County Courtyard. The Lions will sell burgers, chips and soda, with live music provided by Gary Bell at the courtyard gazebo. All attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

On Saturday morning, Glory Days activities on the Square start with craft and food booths on the Courtyard, where several vendors will offer a wide variety of items for sale. Vendors are expected to be active between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., it was reported.