Glenn Moore Meadows is now The Pines South

Nikki Rinkes and Mandy Bontrager purchased Glenn Moore Meadows senior care home on July 1, it was reported.

The two women, who also own The Pines of Holton, have renamed the rural Holton facility The Pines South and will continue to provide senior services at both locations.

“Mandy and I were looking for opportunities to expand, and this became available,” Rinkes said.

Glenn Moore Meadows opened in 2004 and was owned and operated by Sherri Moore.

The Pines South, now named, is located at 14005 214th Rd. and is currently full with eight senior residents, Rinkes said.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.