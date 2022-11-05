Glass orb scavenger hunt planned

A scavenger hunt featuring 100 glass orbs crafted by April Lemon of More Than Lemons will be held this summer in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Glass Orb Project is being organized by the Jackson County Tourism Council and will kick off Memorial Day weekend.

Glass orbs, about the size of an orange, will be hidden in public spaces through Jackson County for people to find and keep.

Lemon said that 34 of the orbs will be hidden by Saturday, May 28. Thirty-three additional orbs will be hidden at the end of June and the final 33 will be hidden at the end of July.

“They’ll be at various public places and property as a way to encourage tourism,” Lemon said. “Places such as the trails at Banner Creek Reservoir, Prairie Lake and local parks in the area towns will be used for the scavenger hunt.”

Lemon said that the glass orbs will be “findable but not too easy.” The orbs will never be hidden on private property.

Each orb will be dated, numbered and stamped with the shape of Jackson County. All the orbs will be clear glass except for 22 (representing 2022), which will be special colored orbs.

Those who find an orb are asked to take a photo of themselves with it and register it at the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce website, www.exploreholton.com

Whoever finds an orb can keep it, but tourism council members ask that you only keep one orb per year in order to allow other people to participate.

If you find a second orb, people can leave it where it is or re-hide it on public property.

“It’s a way to encourage tourism throughout the whole county,” she said of the project.

Lemon said the project stemmed from a similar scavenger hunt organized at Block Island in Rhode Island.

“Their tourism dropped off 10 years ago and a glassblower there decided to make these orbs and start hiding them,” she said.

Lemon has donated the first 100 orbs for this summer, and she said that the tourism council hopes to make the scavenger hunt an annual summer event.