Glass orb scavenger hunt draws regional interest

A scavenger hunt for glass orbs has proven to be a popular activity here this summer, as it’s drawn people from outside the area to Jackson County, according to members of the Jackson County Tourism Council.

At the end of May, June and July, a total of 100 glass orbs created and donated by April Lemon of More Than Lemons were hidden in public spaces throughout Jackson County.

“I’ve heard that a lot of out-of-state people have been coming in to look for the orbs,” said Suzette McCord-Rogers, a member of the tourism council.

All the orbs hidden in the cities of Hoyt, Mayetta, Whiting, Netawaka, Denison and Delia have been found, McCord-Rogers said.

“I talked to the mayor in Delia, who lives across the street from where they were hidden, and when he sees people looking for them, he rushes out and talks to them,” McCord-Rogers said. “He said they’re coming from Topeka and out of state. That tells me that this orb project is working. I’m super excited about it.”

The Jackson County Glass Orb Project is a project of the Jackson County Tourism Council. The glass orbs are about the size of an orange, and each orb is dated, numbered and stamped with the shape of Jackson County.

Those who find an orb are asked to take a photo of themselves with it and register it at the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce website, www.exploreholton.com

Whoever finds an orb can keep it, but tourism council members ask that you only keep one orb per year in order to allow other people to participate.

If you find a second orb, people can leave it where it is or re-hide it on public property.

For more information on this and other stories, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select “Aug. 31, 2022” under “E-Editions.”