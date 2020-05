With the implementation of “Phase 1.5” of Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan to reopen the state, hair salons like Ginger Snips on the south side of Holton’s Town Square were able to reopen this past Monday for appointments only. Staff members donned face masks to welcome back their customers that day. From left to right in the photo above are Sandra Hurt, Linda Bohnenkemper, Ginger Lloyd, Kelly Farley and Hope Roles.