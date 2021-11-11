Ginger Snips to note 35th year

This January will mark 35 years since Ginger Lloyd opened Ginger Snips Salon of Beauty in Holton, and Lloyd has seen her fair share of hairstyle trends come and go.

“Feathered hair is coming back now, and the boys are getting perms and some are getting mullets,” Lloyd said. “I watch hair tutorials all the time. We’ve already been there, done that. The waves that are so popular right now are from the 30s and 40s.”

Lloyd was born in Gary, Ind. and then lived in Topeka until she was 14. She then moved to Portland, Ore. for about 10 years.

“I actually wanted to be a dress designer when I was little, but I always cut my own hair,” she said. “I feel so blessed because I attended beauty school for the first time in Oregon in 1967. I was 17, and Oregon was giving practically free-ride scholarships to young ladies who could not afford to go to school on their own. In that era, haircuts were primarily done with a razor. Styles were rolled up with rollers, and waves and pincurls were also used.”

She was unable able to finish the course in Oregon, which required 2,500 hours, which is 1,000 more hours Kansas.

“Life happens, but every job I had after that I certainly got to practice doing hair on all my employees, friends and relatives,” she said.

Lloyd later moved back to Topeka and returned to beauty school after marrying Phillip Lloyd, who she met on a blind date, in the late 1970s. She graduated from Gene Blake school in Topeka.

“I knew I wanted my own salon, so my first stop for nine years was on Fifth Street in Holton across from GNBank next to city hall,” she said.

Phillip came up with the salon’s name.

“We were sitting at Tastee Freez, and we were talking about what the name would be and I told him that I wanted the name Ginger in it, but I of course didn’t want snaps or cookies in the name. So then he said ‘Name it snips.’ So that’s how we did it. He’s very much a huge part of this. People don’t realize it, but he’s funded and helped so much me through the years.”

The salon opened on Jan. 5, 1987, and for nine years, Lloyd operated the salon on Fifth Street before she “outgrew the place.”

“At that time, we had 10 different people in that tiny little shop,” she said.

The salon then relocated to the corner of New York Street in the current Jhett’s Pizza building.

“We had seven people working there, and we were there for five years. I just wanted a little bit more room though,” she said.

Four days after the 9/11 attacks in 2001, the salon moved to its current location at 119 West Fourth St.

“I’ve had a lot clients through the years. Jan Bissitt came to me when I was in beauty school, and she’s still coming,” Lloyd said. “Many of them are still with me.

Her favorite part of her job is getting to know her clients.

“I love talking. And I love talking to all kinds of people. I love asking people – where are you from? What brought you here? I guess I’m nosy. I don’t mean to be,” she said. “I just love to know about folks. It’s the most interesting thing to me. I’m also a history buff.”

Eight women currently work at Ginger Snips salon, including several stylists and a nail technician. Through the years, Lloyd said that 27 stylists and nail technicians have worked at Ginger Snips.

“Everyone is self-employed and makes their own decisions,” she said. “The biggest challenge for me is when things don’t work out, then I have to be the one to say things aren’t working. And that is the biggest heartache for me. My goal is that we love our job, and we have fun because there’s nothing worse than dreading going to your job if everything is so droll.”

Lloyd said the best advice she could offer a new stylist is not to overprice yourself when you are first starting out.

“You can charge anything you want, but you better deliver it. Sometimes when people get out of school, they are still in the learning stage. Keep your ears and eyes open and learn from people who have been there,” she said. “Everybody specializes in something different.”

In March 2020, Gov. Laura Kelly issued a “stay at home” order due to COVID-19, which closed many salons, including Ginger Snips, for several months.

“It was a tough time, but we lived through it and did the best we could,” she said. “We were certainly helped by some county funds and the Paycheck Protection Program. That was remarkable. But life goes on and you deal with what you’re given at the time and figure it out. And a lot of prayers.”

Lloyd said she hopes the salon stays in business “for a long time.”

“As for as me cutting back or retiring, I have no thoughts about it yet,” she said. “I’m still in good health, and I feel good.”

For more information about Ginger Snips Salon of Beauty, call 364-3069.