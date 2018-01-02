Home / News / A giant in his field

A giant in his field

Thu, 02/01/2018 - 10:20 holtonadmin
Castle known as father of the art furniture movement
By Brian Sanders

Wendell Castle, a 1951 graduate of Holton High School who went on to become recognized as “the father of the art furniture movement,” died recently at his home in upstate New York, it has been reported. He was 85.

Castle, who was trained as an industrial designer and sculptor, was a teacher and artist-in-residence at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) at Rochester, N.Y., until his death, and he also taught at the College at Brockport of the State University of New York. He was best known for his “art furniture” works, created over a period of about 60 years, that combined vision, craft, innovation and humor.

“I invent, distort, deform, exaggerate, compound and confuse as I see it,” he wrote for a 2016 exhibition of his work at RIT. “I obey only my own instincts, which often I do not understand myself. I often draw things I do not understand, but am secure in the knowledge that they may at some point become clear and meaningful.”

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media