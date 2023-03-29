Giant to bring new internet service to Denison

Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet service is coming to Denison after Giant Communications was awarded an $895,295 grant from the state.

Representatives from Giant Communications met with Denison residents at Finer Than A Frog Hair Bar & Grill last Thursday to share more information about the project and to pre-register those interested in the new service.

“FTTH is both future proof and scalable. This means that as the demand for more and more broadband to the home grows, fiber will have the capacity to address the demand,” said Austin Taylor, Giant Communications general manager. “Reliability isn’t only important to the residents of Denison, but also to its businesses, and fiber gives that reliability. With less latency and more capacity for speed, FTTH will provide an experience to Denison residents and businesses that will put them on a level playing field with other connected communities across the state and country.”

Last fall, Gov. Laura Kelly announced that Giant, along with six other service providers, was awarded funds from Kansas Capital Project Funds (CPF) Broadband Grant Program.

The goal of the program is to “bring high-speed broadband service to underserved, economically distressed and low-population areas of the state,” according to the state.

The funds will allow Giant to offer service to 163 households and businesses in Denison.

Taylor said that the fiber internet service will extend north of Denison Township on W Road and V6 Road to 198th Road, east of Denison on 190th Road to Barber Road and south of Denison on W Road to 190th Road.

Bob Hull, Inc. of Frankfort is serving as the utility contractor for the project, which is set to begin later this month.

“When physical construction concludes, Giant will begin splicing cable in preparation for service turn-up at customer locations. We should expect to see active customers on the fiber network in June,” he said. “For the rural routes outside of the Denison city limits, construction will begin in late summer.”

Once complete, Taylor said that the minimum service plan offered will be 100 megabytes (download speed)/20 megabytes (upload speed) and the maximum initial offering will be one gigabyte (download speed)/100 megabytes (upload speed).

To read the rest of the article, please subscribe to The Holton Recorder.