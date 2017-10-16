Ghouls Night Out set for Thursday on Holton Square

A special “Ghouls Night Out” event is being planned for Thursday, Oct. 19, around the Holton Square.

Nine businesses on the Square will be offering product specials and other goodies during the event, which is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“People are encouraged to dress up, but it’s not a requirement,” said Candi McCrory, one of the event organizers. “For adults who do like to dress up for Halloween, this gives them a chance to do that.”

McCrory said the shopping event will also be kid-friendly.

Participating businesses include Heart to Home, Red Rooster Crafts N Gifts, Hotel Josephine, The Golden Fleece, Koger Variety, The Gossip, More Than Lemons, Uptown Treasures and Penny’s.

“This allows people to shop at businesses outside regular business hours,” McCrory said.