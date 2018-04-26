Home / News / Gas leak at HES prompts evacuation

Gas leak at HES prompts evacuation

Thu, 04/26/2018 - 10:35 holtonadmin

A natural gas leak discovered Wednesday morning at Holton Elementary School has prompted an evacuation of the school, according to HES Principal Beth Smith.

The leak, noted shortly after 9:30 a.m., prompted school officials to evacuate students to the district’s storage building across the street (the former Jackson County Fair Building), Smith said. Students were being relocated to Holton High School for safety and meals, she added.

“We’ve brought in folks to take a look at it,” including the Holton fire and police departments and representatives from Kansas Gas Service, Smith said.

More information about the gas leak will be reported in Monday’s Recorder.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

