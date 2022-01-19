Future projects discussed at Heights B.O.E. meeting

With two new members on the USD 335 Board of Education, Jackson Heights District Superintendent Jim Howard noted on Monday that it is a good time for the board to start considering short-term and long-term goals.

During Monday’s regular board meeting — the first of 2022 for the board, and the first meeting for new board members Matt Browning and David Holliday — Howard advised board members to consider projects to look at as part of the district’s “five-year plan” now that a new board is in place and ready to look at issues in transportation, technology and curriculum.

One such “big item” that Howard asked board members to consider was the purchase of a new school bus to keep the district’s bus fleet in good shape, adding that the district was looking at a possible $20,000 rebate on a bus purchase if that purchase order is approved by a certain deadline.

“When we look at our five-year plans, we should consider our bus fleet,” Howard said.

Board Clerk Sheri Dibbern said the district would likely receive information on a possible rebate by the end of this month, and Howard said he would get some “hard numbers” on a possible bus purchase for the board.

Howard also asked the board to consider a truck for the district’s food service department, particularly in winter months when snow and ice make it difficult for food service personnel to cart meals from their preparation point at the middle and high school building to the elementary school building.

In other business on Monday, Howard and the board discussed how USDA food service guidelines are affecting food service in the district, with board member Neal Keeler kicking off the discussion with a question on whether food service personnel are “actually cooking” food for school meals or “just warming it up.”

