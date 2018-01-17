Funds still sought for Mayetta Spray Park

While bitterly cold wind chills plague northeast Kansas, members of the Mayetta Spray Park committee are thinking of summertime as they prepare to construct a spray park this spring.

Since fall 2016, funds have been raised to install a spray park at Mayetta City Park, and Liz Long, committee member, said the first order for materials has been placed with hopes of opening the park in May.

“We’ve crossed another threshold. We’re at the 90 percent mark of the original goal and have raised $50,000 for the project,” Long said. “The community has been very generous, and we’ve been amazed at the support from local businesses.”

