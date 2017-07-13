Friday is Movie Night

This Friday, July 14, will be “Movie Night On The Square” in downtown Holton.

The annual event will include snacks, activities and a free showing of the Disney movie “Moana.”

The event is sponsored by the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and activities begin at 6 p.m.

The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets for the movie, which will be shown on the east side of the Jackson County Courthouse at dark.

“Moana” is a Disney musical that tells the story of Moana, the strong-will daughter of a chief of a Polynesian tribe who journeys to reunite a mystical relic with a goddess.

After a blight strikes her island, Moana (voiced by Auli’i Cravalho) sets sail in search of Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson), a legendary demigod, in hope of saving her people.

For more information, call the Chamber office at 364-3963.