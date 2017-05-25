Free summer lunch programs available to area children

Several free lunch programs will be available to northeast Kansas children this summer, it has been announced.

Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas is providing free meals to children during the summer at two Holton locations, it has been reported. There are no income requirements, and students do not have to register for the program. Anyone age 18 or younger can receive a free meal.

This summer, meals will be served at the Southview Apartment Community Room located at 110 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Holton from Tuesday, May 30, through Aug. 11. Lunch will be available Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.

Meals will also be served at Holton Elementary School located at 812 W. 5th St. starting June 5 through June 30. Lunch will be provided Monday through Friday from 11:15 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Further north, summer meals for children will be served by Prairie Hills USD 113 at the Wetmore City Park from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday from June 5 to July 28.