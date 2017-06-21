Free lunch programs feed more than 60 kids

More than 60 area children are currently being fed a free lunch in Holton each day as part of a volunteer lunch program through Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas.

Lunches are being offered Monday through Friday in Holton to children ages 18 and under at two sites, Holton Elementary School and Southview Apartments. Adults who are accompanying children may also receive a free meal, volunteers reported.

Under the direction of Jackie McAsey, several high school students have volunteered to serve the prepackaged lunches at the elementary school from 11 a.m. to noon each Monday through Friday.

With summer school being held at the school through the month of June, the high schoolers said they are serving between 50 to 60 children and four adults each day.

