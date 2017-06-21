Home / News / Free lunch programs feed more than 60 kids
Kortnee VanDonge (left) and Cali VanAusdall (right) are two of several Holton High School students who are volunteering to serve free lunches to children at the Holton Elementary School each Monday through Friday in June. Through Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas two free lunch sites have been set up in Holton so children don’t go hungry through the summer months. (Photo by Ali Holcomb)

Free lunch programs feed more than 60 kids

Wed, 06/21/2017 - 13:27 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

 

More than 60 area children are currently being fed a free lunch in Holton each day as part of a volunteer lunch program through Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas.

Lunches are being offered Monday through Friday in Holton to children ages 18 and under at two sites, Holton Elementary School and Southview Apartments. Adults who are accompanying children may also receive a free meal, volunteers reported.

Under the direction of Jackie McAsey, several high school students have volunteered to serve the prepackaged lunches at the elementary school from 11 a.m. to noon each Monday through Friday.

With summer school being held at the school through the month of June, the high schoolers said they are serving between 50 to 60 children and four adults each day.

For more on this story, please log in to your www.holtonrecorder.net account.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media