Fourth AmeriCorps team arrives in Holton

A new team of AmeriCorps volunteers has arrived in Holton and will be working on a variety of projects through July 7, it has been reported.

This is the fourth team that has been assigned to Jackson County since November 2015.

Once again, the AmeriCorps NCCC (National Civilian Community Corps) team is working through Homestead Affordable Housing to complete an assortment of projects in the area.

Brian Boeckman, HAH volunteer coordinator and single family housing manager, said that the team arrived in Holton on Wednesday, April 12.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.