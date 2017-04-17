Home / News / Fourth AmeriCorps team arrives in Holton

Mon, 04/17/2017 - 16:40 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

 

A new team of AmeriCorps volunteers has arrived in Holton and will be working on a variety of projects through July 7, it has been reported.

This is the fourth team that has been assigned to Jackson County since November 2015.

Once again, the AmeriCorps NCCC (National Civilian Community Corps) team is working through Homestead Affordable Housing to complete an assortment of projects in the area.

Brian Boeckman, HAH volunteer coordinator and single family housing manager, said that the team arrived in Holton on Wednesday, April 12.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

