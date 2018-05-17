Four set to retire from Royal Valley

Four longtime staff members at Royal Valley are retiring at the end of the school with a combined 89 years of service in the district.

Jan Shenk is retiring as a first-grade teacher from RVES.

“I’ve taught for the RV district my entire teaching career of 35 years,” Shenk said. “I’ve taught second and third grade, but mostly first grade.”

While at RV, Shenk also served on the district inservice council for numerous years.

“I’d have to say the biggest change I’ve seen during my years teaching is the use of technology, even at the first-grade level,” she said. “I will truly miss teaching reading to six and seven year olds. The growth they make in their first-grade year is amazing.”

Peggy Schuetz has served as a secretary at RVMS for 26 years and is also retiring this year.

“I really enjoy being around young people and working with them,” Schuetz said. “The summers off are not a bad deal either.”

Schuetz started working at Royal Valley as a paraprofessional in the kindergarten classroom and then as an office aide before working in the middle school office full time as a secretary.

“I have worked for three different principals, and we remodeled the office area along with new additions to our building through the years,” she said.

