Four seek Jackson Heights seat

Four candidates are seeking the position five seat on the Jackson Heights Board of Education during the Aug. 3 primary election.

The candidates include Justin Moore, Matt Browning, Shannon Henry and Wendie Edwards-Richter. The seat is currently held by Ed Rostetter.

During the primary election, voters will be asked to vote for one candidate. The two candidates with the most votes will advance to the general election in November, it was reported.

Advance voting for the primary election is under way. Voters can vote in advance at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Jackson County Courthouse. Advance voting will end at noon on Aug. 2.

Those who qualify to vote in the Jackson Heights B.O.E. race include those who reside in:

* The city of Circleville (all city residents).

* Jefferson Township (east half).

* Wetmore Township in Nemaha County (small area in the south).

Voters in these three areas will vote at the Circleville Christian Church on Election Day.

* Liberty Township (north area).

* Straight Creek Township (north area).

Voters in these two areas will vote at the Jackson County Courthouse on Election Day.

Voters can also call the clerk’s office at 364-2891 for help determining if they qualify to vote in the primary.