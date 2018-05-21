Four retire from Holton USD 336

When the school term comes to a close in Holton on Wednesday, four USD 336 staff members will be retiring after more than 100 years of combined service.

Pre-K special education teacher Mary Porter has taught in Holton for the Special Education Cooperative for 37 years.

Robin Fernkopf is retiring after 34 years of teaching in Holton. Fernkopf taught first grade for 33 years and second grade for one year.

Sheila Day is set to retire after a 31-year teaching career, which includes 20 years teaching second-grade at Holton.

Nancy Lundin has served in a variety of roles at Holton schools and is retiring after five years as a Title 1 para educator at HES.

