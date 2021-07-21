Four candidates vying for Holton school board position

Four candidates are seeking the position four seat on the Holton Board of Education during the Aug. 3 primary election.

Those candidates include Ryan Phillips, Zachary Lancaster, Simon Murnahan and Rochelle Falk; profiles of each of the candidates may be found on Page 8 of today’s Recorder. The seat is currently held by Allen Arnold.

During the primary election, voters will be asked to vote for one candidate. The two candidates with the most votes will advance to the general election in November, it was reported.

The last day to register to vote in the primary was yesterday, and advance voting for the primary election begins today. Voters can vote in advance at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Jackson County Courthouse. Advance voting will end at noon on Aug. 2.

Those who qualify to vote in the Holton B.O.E. race include those who reside in:

* Holton Ward 1 (the area east of Kansas Avenue and north of Fourth Street in the city of Holton).

* Banner Township (north area).

* Franklin Township (north area).

* Grant Township (small northeast area).

* Garfield Township (north and northeast area).

* Liberty Township (south area).

* Straight Creek Township (south area).

Voters in these areas will vote at the Jackson County Courthouse.

* Jefferson Township (a small area in the southeast corner). Voters in this area will vote at Circleville Christian Church. Voters can also call the clerk’s office at 364-2891 for help determining if they qualify to vote in the primary.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select the July 14, 2021 edition.