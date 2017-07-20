Foster to serve as grand marshal of fair parade

Ray Foster says he’s been supporting the young men and women of 4-H “forever, so to speak.”

Foster and members of his family have also made significant financial contributions toward construction and development at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex, the name given to the new fairgrounds.

That support has led to Foster being named as the grand marshal of this year’s Jackson County Fair Parade, scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 2 on Holton’s Town Square. Still, he joked, “I’m not sure why they picked me!”

Jackson County Fair Association President Melvin Bailey affirmed the selection of Foster to lead this year’s parade, noting Foster’s support of the fair.

“Without that ground, we might still be stuck in town,” Bailey said of Foster’s sale of 49 acres for the development of the Northeast Kansas Heritave Complex a decade ago.

For more information on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.