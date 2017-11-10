Ford seeking re-election to Holton board

Mike Ford, 63, Holton, is seeking re-election to the position five seat on the Holton Board of Education. Ford is currently serving his second term on the board, and he is running unopposed in the Nov. 7 election.

“I would like to see the district keep moving forward on facilities, curriculum and staff development,” Ford said. “We also need to keep current with our district technology.”

Ford has lived in Jackson County for 35 years and taught at Holton High School from August 1986 to May 2009. He was employed at Horton High School from August 2014 through May 2017. Ford is currently teaching at Sabetha High School.

Ford graduated from Seaman High School and received a bachelor’s degree in communications from Washburn University. He has a master’s degree in earth/space sciences from Mississippi State University.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.