Football Pick'em Week 8
Tue, 10/27/2020 - 11:46 holtonadmin
Here are the Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 30:
1. Aeschliman Construction: New England at Buffalo
2. Denison State Bank: Tennessee at Cincinnati
3. Keen Chiropractic: Las Vegas at Cleveland
4. McManigal Electric: Indianapolis at Detroit
5. 7-Eleven: Minnesota at Green Bay
6. Diamonds By Design: New York Jets at Kansas City
7. Zwonitzer Propane: LA Rams at Miami
8. GNBank: Pittsburgh at Baltimore
9. Banner Creek Animal Hospital: LA Chargers at Denver
10. Sawyer Custom Building: New Orleans at Chicago
11. Lovvorn Brothers: San Francisco at Seattle
12. Holton Family Dentistry: Dallas at Philadelphia
13. Beverley Brown Boutique: Minnesota at Maryland
14. Haug Construction: Mississippi State at Alabama
15. Farmers State Bank: Iowa State at KU
16. Holton Dental: K-State at West Virginia
17. ADS Distributing: Oklahoma at Texas Tech
18. Chris Gross Construction: Texas at Oklahoma State
19. China Restaurant: LSU at Auburn
20. Ginger Snips: Michigan State at Michigan
21. Dairy Queen: Santa Fe Trail at Holton
22. Dan Brenner: Central Heights at Jackson Heights
TIEBREAKER - Ireland Custom Exhaust:
Combined points scored in game: Ohio State at Penn State
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.