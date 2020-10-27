Football Pick'em Week 8

Here are the Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 30:

1. Aeschliman Construction: New England at Buffalo

2. Denison State Bank: Tennessee at Cincinnati

3. Keen Chiropractic: Las Vegas at Cleveland

4. McManigal Electric: Indianapolis at Detroit

5. 7-Eleven: Minnesota at Green Bay

6. Diamonds By Design: New York Jets at Kansas City

7. Zwonitzer Propane: LA Rams at Miami

8. GNBank: Pittsburgh at Baltimore

9. Banner Creek Animal Hospital: LA Chargers at Denver

10. Sawyer Custom Building: New Orleans at Chicago

11. Lovvorn Brothers: San Francisco at Seattle

12. Holton Family Dentistry: Dallas at Philadelphia

13. Beverley Brown Boutique: Minnesota at Maryland

14. Haug Construction: Mississippi State at Alabama

15. Farmers State Bank: Iowa State at KU

16. Holton Dental: K-State at West Virginia

17. ADS Distributing: Oklahoma at Texas Tech

18. Chris Gross Construction: Texas at Oklahoma State

19. China Restaurant: LSU at Auburn

20. Ginger Snips: Michigan State at Michigan

21. Dairy Queen: Santa Fe Trail at Holton

22. Dan Brenner: Central Heights at Jackson Heights

TIEBREAKER - Ireland Custom Exhaust:

Combined points scored in game: Ohio State at Penn State

DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!