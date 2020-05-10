Football Pick'Em Contest: Week of Friday, Oct. 9

Here are the Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 9:

1. Aeschliman Construction: Buffalo at Tennessee

2. Denison State Bank: Jacksonville at Houston

3. Keen Chiropractic: Cincinatti at Baltimore

4. McManigal Electric: Carolina at Atlanta

5. 7-Eleven: Las Vegas at Kansas City

6. Diamonds By Design: Arizona at NY Jets

7. Zwonitzer Propane: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

8. GNBank: LA Rams at Washington

9. Banner Creek Animal Hospital: Miami at San Francisco

10. Sawyer Custom Building: NY Giants at Dallas

11. Lovvorn Brothers: Denver at New England

12. Holton Family Dentistry: Indianapolis at Cleveland

13. Beverley Brown Boutique: Minnesota at Seattle

14. Haug Construction: KSU at TCU

15. Farmers State Bank: Texas at Oklahoma

16. Holton Dental: Florida State at Notre Dame

17. ADS Distributing: Tennessee at Georgia

18. Chris Gross Construction: Holton at Hiawatha

19. China Restaurant: Sabetha at Royal Valley

20. Ginger Snips: Olpe at Jackson Heights

21. Dairy Queen: Burlingame at Valley Falls

22. Dan Brenner: Maur Hill at Nemaha Central

TIEBREAKER - Ireland Custom Exhaust:

Combined points scored in game: Osawatomie at Perry-Lecompton

DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!