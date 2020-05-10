Football Pick'Em Contest: Week of Friday, Oct. 9
Here are the Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 9:
1. Aeschliman Construction: Buffalo at Tennessee
2. Denison State Bank: Jacksonville at Houston
3. Keen Chiropractic: Cincinatti at Baltimore
4. McManigal Electric: Carolina at Atlanta
5. 7-Eleven: Las Vegas at Kansas City
6. Diamonds By Design: Arizona at NY Jets
7. Zwonitzer Propane: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh
8. GNBank: LA Rams at Washington
9. Banner Creek Animal Hospital: Miami at San Francisco
10. Sawyer Custom Building: NY Giants at Dallas
11. Lovvorn Brothers: Denver at New England
12. Holton Family Dentistry: Indianapolis at Cleveland
13. Beverley Brown Boutique: Minnesota at Seattle
14. Haug Construction: KSU at TCU
15. Farmers State Bank: Texas at Oklahoma
16. Holton Dental: Florida State at Notre Dame
17. ADS Distributing: Tennessee at Georgia
18. Chris Gross Construction: Holton at Hiawatha
19. China Restaurant: Sabetha at Royal Valley
20. Ginger Snips: Olpe at Jackson Heights
21. Dairy Queen: Burlingame at Valley Falls
22. Dan Brenner: Maur Hill at Nemaha Central
TIEBREAKER - Ireland Custom Exhaust:
Combined points scored in game: Osawatomie at Perry-Lecompton
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.