Football Pick'Em Contest: Week of Friday, Oct. 23
Mon, 10/19/2020 - 16:23 holtonadmin
Here are the Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 23:
1. Aeschliman Construction: Detroit at Atlanta
2. Denison State Bank: Cleveland at Cincinatti
3. Keen Chiropractic: Green Bay at Houston
4. McManigal Electric: Carolina at New Orleans
5. 7-Eleven: Buffalo at NY Jets
6. Diamonds By Design: Dallas at Washington
7. Zwonitzer Propane: Pittsburgh at Tennessee
8. GNBank: Seattle at Arizona
9. Banner Creek Animal Hospital: San Francisco at New England
10. Sawyer Custom Building: Kansas City at Denver
11. Lovvorn Brothers: Jacksonville at LA Chargers
12. Holton Family Dentistry: Tampa Bay at Las Vegas
13. Beverley Brown Boutique: Nebraska at Ohio State
14. Haug Construction: North Carolina State at North Carolina
15. Farmers State Bank: Oklahoma at TCU
16. Holton Dental: Iowa State at Oklahoma State
17. ADS Distributing: Alabama at Tennessee
18. Chris Gross Construction: Michigan at Minnesota
19. China Restaurant: Royal Valley at Rock Creek
20. Ginger Snips: Jackson Heights at Jefferson Co. North
21. Dairy Queen: St. Marys at ACCHS
22. Dan Brenner: Wetmore at Hanover
TIEBREAKER - Ireland Custom Exhaust:
Combined points scored in game: KU at K-State
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.