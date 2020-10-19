Football Pick'Em Contest: Week of Friday, Oct. 23

Here are the Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 23:

1. Aeschliman Construction: Detroit at Atlanta

2. Denison State Bank: Cleveland at Cincinatti

3. Keen Chiropractic: Green Bay at Houston

4. McManigal Electric: Carolina at New Orleans

5. 7-Eleven: Buffalo at NY Jets

6. Diamonds By Design: Dallas at Washington

7. Zwonitzer Propane: Pittsburgh at Tennessee

8. GNBank: Seattle at Arizona

9. Banner Creek Animal Hospital: San Francisco at New England

10. Sawyer Custom Building: Kansas City at Denver

11. Lovvorn Brothers: Jacksonville at LA Chargers

12. Holton Family Dentistry: Tampa Bay at Las Vegas

13. Beverley Brown Boutique: Nebraska at Ohio State

14. Haug Construction: North Carolina State at North Carolina

15. Farmers State Bank: Oklahoma at TCU

16. Holton Dental: Iowa State at Oklahoma State

17. ADS Distributing: Alabama at Tennessee

18. Chris Gross Construction: Michigan at Minnesota

19. China Restaurant: Royal Valley at Rock Creek

20. Ginger Snips: Jackson Heights at Jefferson Co. North

21. Dairy Queen: St. Marys at ACCHS

22. Dan Brenner: Wetmore at Hanover

TIEBREAKER - Ireland Custom Exhaust:

Combined points scored in game: KU at K-State

DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!