Football Pick'Em Contest: Week of Friday, Oct. 2
Mon, 09/28/2020 - 17:37 holtonadmin
Here are the Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 2:
1. Aeschliman Construction: New Orleans at Detroit
2. Denison State Bank: L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay
3. Keen Chiropractic: Jacksonville at Cincinatti
4. McManigal Electric: Houston at Minnesota
5. 7-Eleven: Seattle at Miami
6. Diamonds By Design: Pittsburgh at Tennessee
7. Zwonitzer Propane: Cleveland at Dallas
8. GNBank: Arizona at Carolina
9. Banner Creek Animal Hospital: Indianapolis at Chicago
10. Sawyer Custom Building: Baltimore at Washington
11. Lovvorn Brothers: N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams
12. Holton Family Dentistry: New England at Kansas City
13. Beverley Brown Boutique: Buffalo at Las Vegas
14. Haug Construction: Philadelphia at San Francisco
15. Farmers State Bank: Perry-Lecompton at Winfield
16. Holton Dental: Jackson Heights at Troy
17. ADS Distributing: Royal Valley at Holton
18. Chris Gross Construction: Rock Creek at Sabetha
19. China Restaurant: Nemaha Central at St. Marys
20. Ginger Snips: Jefferson County North at Centralia
21. Dairy Queen: Texas Tech at Kansas State
22. Dan Brenner: Oklahoma State at Kansas
TIEBREAKER - Ireland Custom Exhaust:
Combined points scored in game: Auburn at Georgia
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.