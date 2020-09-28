Football Pick'Em Contest: Week of Friday, Oct. 2

Here are the Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 2:

1. Aeschliman Construction: New Orleans at Detroit

2. Denison State Bank: L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay

3. Keen Chiropractic: Jacksonville at Cincinatti

4. McManigal Electric: Houston at Minnesota

5. 7-Eleven: Seattle at Miami

6. Diamonds By Design: Pittsburgh at Tennessee

7. Zwonitzer Propane: Cleveland at Dallas

8. GNBank: Arizona at Carolina

9. Banner Creek Animal Hospital: Indianapolis at Chicago

10. Sawyer Custom Building: Baltimore at Washington

11. Lovvorn Brothers: N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams

12. Holton Family Dentistry: New England at Kansas City

13. Beverley Brown Boutique: Buffalo at Las Vegas

14. Haug Construction: Philadelphia at San Francisco

15. Farmers State Bank: Perry-Lecompton at Winfield

16. Holton Dental: Jackson Heights at Troy

17. ADS Distributing: Royal Valley at Holton

18. Chris Gross Construction: Rock Creek at Sabetha

19. China Restaurant: Nemaha Central at St. Marys

20. Ginger Snips: Jefferson County North at Centralia

21. Dairy Queen: Texas Tech at Kansas State

22. Dan Brenner: Oklahoma State at Kansas

TIEBREAKER - Ireland Custom Exhaust:

Combined points scored in game: Auburn at Georgia

DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!