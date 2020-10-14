Football Pick'Em Contest: Week of Friday, Oct. 16

Here are the Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 16:

1. Aeschliman Construction: Baltimore at Philadelphia

2. Denison State Bank: Cleveland at Pittsburgh

3. Keen Chiropractic: Cincinatti at Indianapolis

4. McManigal Electric: NY Jets at Miami

5. 7-Eleven: Chicago at Carolina

6. Diamonds By Design: Green Bay at Tampa Bay

7. Zwonitzer Propane: Denver at New England

8. GNBank: Detroit at Jacksonville

9. Banner Creek Animal Hospital: Atlanta at Minnesota

10. Sawyer Custom Building: Washington at NY Giants

11. Lovvorn Brothers: LA Rams at San Francisco

12. Holton Family Dentistry: KU at West Virginia

13. Beverley Brown Boutique: Army at UTSA

14. Haug Construction: Auburn at South Carolina

15. Farmers State Bank: Kentucky at Tennessee

16. Holton Dental: LSU at Florida

17. ADS Distributing: ACCHS at Republic County

18. Chris Gross Construction: Rock Creek at Holton

19. China Restaurant: Valley Heights at Jackson Heights

20. Ginger Snips: Hiawatha at Royal Valley

21. Dairy Queen: Axtell at Wetmore

22. Dan Brenner: Perry-Lecompton at Topeka-Hayden

TIEBREAKER - Ireland Custom Exhaust:

Combined points scored in game: Georgia at Alabama

DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!