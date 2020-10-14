Football Pick'Em Contest: Week of Friday, Oct. 16
Here are the Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 16:
1. Aeschliman Construction: Baltimore at Philadelphia
2. Denison State Bank: Cleveland at Pittsburgh
3. Keen Chiropractic: Cincinatti at Indianapolis
4. McManigal Electric: NY Jets at Miami
5. 7-Eleven: Chicago at Carolina
6. Diamonds By Design: Green Bay at Tampa Bay
7. Zwonitzer Propane: Denver at New England
8. GNBank: Detroit at Jacksonville
9. Banner Creek Animal Hospital: Atlanta at Minnesota
10. Sawyer Custom Building: Washington at NY Giants
11. Lovvorn Brothers: LA Rams at San Francisco
12. Holton Family Dentistry: KU at West Virginia
13. Beverley Brown Boutique: Army at UTSA
14. Haug Construction: Auburn at South Carolina
15. Farmers State Bank: Kentucky at Tennessee
16. Holton Dental: LSU at Florida
17. ADS Distributing: ACCHS at Republic County
18. Chris Gross Construction: Rock Creek at Holton
19. China Restaurant: Valley Heights at Jackson Heights
20. Ginger Snips: Hiawatha at Royal Valley
21. Dairy Queen: Axtell at Wetmore
22. Dan Brenner: Perry-Lecompton at Topeka-Hayden
TIEBREAKER - Ireland Custom Exhaust:
Combined points scored in game: Georgia at Alabama
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.