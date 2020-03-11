Football Pick'Em Contest: Week of Friday, Nov. 6

Here are the Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Nov. 6:

1. Aeschliman Construction: Denver at Atlanta

2. Denison State Bank: Seattle at Buffalo

3. Keen Chiropractic: Baltimore at Indianapolis

4. McManigal Electric: Houston at Jacksonville

5. 7-Eleven: Carolina at Kansas City

6. Diamonds By Design: Detroit at Minnesota

7. Zwonitzer Propane: Chicago at Tennessee

8. GNBank: NY Giants at Washington

9. Banner Creek Animal Hospital: Las Vegas at LA Chargers

10. Sawyer Custom Building: Miami at Arizona

11. Lovvorn Brothers: Pittsburgh at Dallas

12. Holton Family Dentistry: New Orleans at Tampa Bay

13. Beverley Brown Boutique: Air Force at Army

14. Haug Construction: Georgia at Florida

15. Farmers State Bank: KU at Oklahoma

16. Holton Dental: Oklahoma State at K-State

17. ADS Distributing: West Virginia at Texas

18. Chris Gross Construction: Minnesota at Illinois

19. China Restaurant: Nebraska at Northwestern

20. Ginger Snips: Purdue at Wisconsin

21. Dairy Queen: Tulsa at Navy

22. Dan Brenner: Michigan at Indiana

TIEBREAKER - Ireland Custom Exhaust:

Combined points scored in game: Clemson at Notre Dame

DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!

Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.