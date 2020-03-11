Football Pick'Em Contest: Week of Friday, Nov. 6
Here are the Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Nov. 6:
1. Aeschliman Construction: Denver at Atlanta
2. Denison State Bank: Seattle at Buffalo
3. Keen Chiropractic: Baltimore at Indianapolis
4. McManigal Electric: Houston at Jacksonville
5. 7-Eleven: Carolina at Kansas City
6. Diamonds By Design: Detroit at Minnesota
7. Zwonitzer Propane: Chicago at Tennessee
8. GNBank: NY Giants at Washington
9. Banner Creek Animal Hospital: Las Vegas at LA Chargers
10. Sawyer Custom Building: Miami at Arizona
11. Lovvorn Brothers: Pittsburgh at Dallas
12. Holton Family Dentistry: New Orleans at Tampa Bay
13. Beverley Brown Boutique: Air Force at Army
14. Haug Construction: Georgia at Florida
15. Farmers State Bank: KU at Oklahoma
16. Holton Dental: Oklahoma State at K-State
17. ADS Distributing: West Virginia at Texas
18. Chris Gross Construction: Minnesota at Illinois
19. China Restaurant: Nebraska at Northwestern
20. Ginger Snips: Purdue at Wisconsin
21. Dairy Queen: Tulsa at Navy
22. Dan Brenner: Michigan at Indiana
TIEBREAKER - Ireland Custom Exhaust:
Combined points scored in game: Clemson at Notre Dame
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.