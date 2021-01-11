FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK 9
Mon, 11/01/2021 - 14:08 holtonadmin
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Nov. 5:
1. Washburn at Pittsburg State
2. Oklahoma State at West Virginia
3. Navy at Notre Dame
4. LSU at Alabama
5. Texas at Iowa State
6. Baylor at TCU
7. Ohio State at Nebraska
8. Baker at Central Methodist University
9. NC State at Florida State
10. Tulsa at Cincinnati
11. Oregon State at Colorado
12. USC at Arizona State
13. Green Bay at Kansas City
14. LA Chargers at Philadelphia
15. Las Vegas at NY Giants
16. Arizona at San Francisco
17. New England at Carolina
18. Denver at Dallas
19. Tennessee at LA Rams
20. Minnesota at Baltimore
21. Buffalo at Jacksonville.
22. Houston at Miami
23. Atlanta at New Orleans
TIEBREAKER
Combined points scored in game: KSU at KU
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.