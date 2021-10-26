FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK 8
Tue, 10/26/2021 - 10:42 holtonadmin
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 29:
1. Texas at Baylor
2. Iowa State at West Virginia
3. Texas Tech at Oklahoma
4. Missouri at Vanderbilt
5. Iowa at Wisconsin
6. TCU at KSU
7. KU at Oklahoma State
8. Purdue at Nebraska
9. FIU at Marshall
10. Wagner at LIU
11. Navy at Tulsa
12. North Carolina at Notre Dame
13. Penn State at Ohio State
14. Colorado at Oregon
15. Dallas at Minnesota
16. Jacksonville at Seattle
17. Tampa Bay at New Orleans
18. New England at LA Chargers
19. Miami at Buffalo
20. San Francisco at Chicago
21. Washington at Denver
22. Philadelphia at Detroit
23. Carolina at Atlanta
TIEBREAKER:
Combined points scored in game: Pittsburgh at Cleveland
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.