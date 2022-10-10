FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK 7
Mon, 10/10/2022 - 15:18 holtonadmin
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 14:
1. Aeschliman Construction: Jefferson West at Royal Valley
2. Denison State Bank: Jackson Heights at Atchison County
3. Beverley Brown Boutique: Hayden at Holton
4. Champion Pest and Lawn: Colgate at Army
5. McManigal Electric: Air Force at UNLV
6. 7-Eleven: Nebraska at Purdue
7. Diamonds By Design: Kansas at Oklahoma
8. Zwonitzer Propane: Alabama at Tennessee
9. GNBank: Vanderbilt at Georgia
10. Heart To Home: Wisconsin at Michigan State
11. Wilson Tire: Penn State at Michigan
12. Sam’s Equipment: Iowa State at Texas
13. Mad Eliza’s: Oklahoma State at Texas Christian
14. Keen Chiropractic: Navy at SMU
15. Haug Construction: NY Jets at Green Bay
16. The Farmers State Bank: Minnesota at Miami
17. Holton Dental: Cincinnati at New Orleans
18. Aflac: Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh
19. Chris Gross Construction: Carolina at LA Rams
20. The Cockeyed Pig: Arizona at Seattle
21. Ginger Snips: Dallas at Philadelphia
22. Dairy Queen: Jacksonville at Indianapolis
23. Dan Brenner: San Francisco at Atlanta
TIEBREAKER (total points scored)
ICE Automotive: Buffalo at Kansas City
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.