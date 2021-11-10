Home / News / FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK 6

FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK 6

Mon, 10/11/2021 - 08:35 holtonadmin
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 15:
 
1. Holton at Rock Creek
2. Royal Valley at Hiawatha
3. Jackson Heights at Valley Heights
4. Republic County at ACCHS
5. Sabetha at Jefferson West
6. Iowa State at KSU
7. Texas Tech at KU
8. Nebraska at Minnesota
9. Kentucky at Georgia
10. Alabama at Mississippi State
11. Air Force at Boise State
12. Army at Wisconsin
13. Purdue at Iowa
14. Arizona State at Utah
15. Kansas City at Washington
16. Minnesota at Carolina
17. Arizona at Cleveland
18. LA Rams at NY Giants
19. Las Vegas at Denver
20. LA Chargers at Baltimore
21. Cincinnati at Detroit
22. Miami at Jacksonville
23. Green Bay at Chicago
 
TIEBREAKER
Combined points scored in game: Dallas at New England
 
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
 
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.
pickem6.pdf

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media