FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK 6
Mon, 10/11/2021 - 08:35 holtonadmin
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 15:
1. Holton at Rock Creek
2. Royal Valley at Hiawatha
3. Jackson Heights at Valley Heights
4. Republic County at ACCHS
5. Sabetha at Jefferson West
6. Iowa State at KSU
7. Texas Tech at KU
8. Nebraska at Minnesota
9. Kentucky at Georgia
10. Alabama at Mississippi State
11. Air Force at Boise State
12. Army at Wisconsin
13. Purdue at Iowa
14. Arizona State at Utah
15. Kansas City at Washington
16. Minnesota at Carolina
17. Arizona at Cleveland
18. LA Rams at NY Giants
19. Las Vegas at Denver
20. LA Chargers at Baltimore
21. Cincinnati at Detroit
22. Miami at Jacksonville
23. Green Bay at Chicago
TIEBREAKER
Combined points scored in game: Dallas at New England
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.