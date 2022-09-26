FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK 5

Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 30:

1. Aeschliman Construction: Indiana at Nebraska

2. Denison State Bank: Centralia at Jackson Heights

3. Beverley Brown Boutique: Pleasant Ridge at Atchison County

4. Champion Pest and Lawn: Holton at Royal Valley

5. McManigal Electric: Texas Tech at KSU

6. 7-Eleven: Georgia State at Army

7. Diamonds By Design: Iowa State at KU

8. Zwonitzer Propane: Alabama at Arkansas

9. GNBank: Georgia at Missouri

10. Heart To Home: Illinois at Wisconsin

11. Wilson Tire: Oklahoma State at Baylor

12. Sam’s Equipment: Texas A&M at Mississippi State

13. Mad Eliza’s: Michigan at Iowa

14. Keen Chiropractic: Navy at Air Force

15. Haug Construction: LA Chargers at Houston

16. The Farmers State Bank: New England at Green Bay

17. Holton Dental: Denver at Las Vegas

18. Aflac: Buffalo at Baltimore

19. Chris Gross Construction: Tennessee at Indianapolis

20. The Cockeyed Pig: Minnesota at New Orleans

21. Ginger Snips: Arizona at Carolina

22. Dairy Queen: Washington at Dallas

23. Dan Brenner: Seattle at Detroit

TIEBREAKER (total points scored)

ICE Automotive: Kansas City at Tampa Bay

DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!