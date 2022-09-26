FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK 5
Mon, 09/26/2022 - 12:00 holtonadmin
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 30:
1. Aeschliman Construction: Indiana at Nebraska
2. Denison State Bank: Centralia at Jackson Heights
3. Beverley Brown Boutique: Pleasant Ridge at Atchison County
4. Champion Pest and Lawn: Holton at Royal Valley
5. McManigal Electric: Texas Tech at KSU
6. 7-Eleven: Georgia State at Army
7. Diamonds By Design: Iowa State at KU
8. Zwonitzer Propane: Alabama at Arkansas
9. GNBank: Georgia at Missouri
10. Heart To Home: Illinois at Wisconsin
11. Wilson Tire: Oklahoma State at Baylor
12. Sam’s Equipment: Texas A&M at Mississippi State
13. Mad Eliza’s: Michigan at Iowa
14. Keen Chiropractic: Navy at Air Force
15. Haug Construction: LA Chargers at Houston
16. The Farmers State Bank: New England at Green Bay
17. Holton Dental: Denver at Las Vegas
18. Aflac: Buffalo at Baltimore
19. Chris Gross Construction: Tennessee at Indianapolis
20. The Cockeyed Pig: Minnesota at New Orleans
21. Ginger Snips: Arizona at Carolina
22. Dairy Queen: Washington at Dallas
23. Dan Brenner: Seattle at Detroit
TIEBREAKER (total points scored)
ICE Automotive: Kansas City at Tampa Bay
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.