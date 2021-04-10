FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK 5
Mon, 10/04/2021 - 10:12 holtonadmin
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Oct. 1:
1. Hiawatha at Holton
2. Royal Valley at Sabetha
3. Jackson Heights at Olpe
4. ACCHS at Riverside
5. JCN at Wabaunsee
6. Michigan at Nebraska
7. Wyoming at Air Force
8. SMU at Navy
9. Maryland at Ohio State
10. Oregon State at Washington State
11. North Texas at Missouri
12. LSU at Kentucky
13. Vanderbilt at Florida
14. Georgia at Auburn
15. New England at Houston
16. Chicago at Las Vegas
17. Tennessee at Jacksonville
18. San Francisco at Arizona
19. Detroit at Minnesota
20. Denver at Pittsburgh
21. Miami at Tampa Bay
22. New Orleans at Washington
23. Green Bay at Cincinatti
TIEBREAKER
Combined points scored in game: Buffalo at Kansas City
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.