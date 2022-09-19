FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK 4

Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 23:

1. Aeschliman Construction: Perry-Lecompton at Holton

2. Denison State Bank: Riley County at Royal Valley

3. Beverley Brown Boutique: Atchison County at Rossville

4. Champion Pest and Lawn: Jackson Heights at Riverside

5. McManigal Electric: Nevada at Air Force

6. 7-Eleven: Kent State at Georgia

7. Diamonds By Design: Vanderbilt at Alabama

8. Zwonitzer Propane: Navy at East Carolina

9. GNBank: Duke at Kansas

10. Heart To Home: Florida at Tennessee

11. Wilson Tire: Missouri at Auburn

12. Sam’s Equipment: Baylor at Iowa State

13. Mad Eliza’s: Texas at Texas Tech

14. Keen Chiropractic: Kansas City at Indianapolis

15. Haug Construction: Buffalo at Miami

16. The Farmers State Bank: Detroit at Minnesota

17. Holton Dental: Las Vegas at Tennessee

18. Aflac: Jacksonville at LA Chargers

19. Chris Gross Construction: LA Rams at Arizona

20. The Cockeyed Pig: Green Bay at Tampa Bay

21. Ginger Snips: San Francisco at Denver

22. Dairy Queen: New Orleans at Carolina

23. Dan Brenner: Houston at Chicago

TIEBREAKER (total points scored)

ICE Automotive: KSU at Oklahoma

DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!