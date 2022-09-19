FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK 4
Mon, 09/19/2022 - 11:00 holtonadmin
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 23:
1. Aeschliman Construction: Perry-Lecompton at Holton
2. Denison State Bank: Riley County at Royal Valley
3. Beverley Brown Boutique: Atchison County at Rossville
4. Champion Pest and Lawn: Jackson Heights at Riverside
5. McManigal Electric: Nevada at Air Force
6. 7-Eleven: Kent State at Georgia
7. Diamonds By Design: Vanderbilt at Alabama
8. Zwonitzer Propane: Navy at East Carolina
9. GNBank: Duke at Kansas
10. Heart To Home: Florida at Tennessee
11. Wilson Tire: Missouri at Auburn
12. Sam’s Equipment: Baylor at Iowa State
13. Mad Eliza’s: Texas at Texas Tech
14. Keen Chiropractic: Kansas City at Indianapolis
15. Haug Construction: Buffalo at Miami
16. The Farmers State Bank: Detroit at Minnesota
17. Holton Dental: Las Vegas at Tennessee
18. Aflac: Jacksonville at LA Chargers
19. Chris Gross Construction: LA Rams at Arizona
20. The Cockeyed Pig: Green Bay at Tampa Bay
21. Ginger Snips: San Francisco at Denver
22. Dairy Queen: New Orleans at Carolina
23. Dan Brenner: Houston at Chicago
TIEBREAKER (total points scored)
ICE Automotive: KSU at Oklahoma
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.