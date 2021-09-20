FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK 3
Mon, 09/20/2021 - 09:48 holtonadmin
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 24:
1. Holton at Sabetha
2. Royal Valley at Jefferson West
3. Wabaunsee at Jackson Heights
4. ACCHS at Nemaha Central
5. Perry-Lecompton at Bishop Ward
6. KSU at Oklahoma State
7. KU at Duke
8. Nebraska at Michigan State
9. Florida Atlantic at Air Force
10. Miami at Army
11. Navy at Houston
12. Southern Miss at Alabama
13. Wisconsin at Notre Dame
14. West Virginia at Oklahoma
15. Miami at Las Vegas
16. Baltimore at Detroit
17. NY Jets at Denver
18. Atlanta at NY Giants
19. New Orleans at New England
20. Chicago at Cleveland
21. LA Chargers at Kansas City
22. Green Bay at San Francisco
23. Seattle at Minnesota
TIE BREAKER:
Combined points scored in game: Tampa Bay at LA Rams
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.