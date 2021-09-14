FOOTBALL PICK'EM CONTEST: WEEK 2
Tue, 09/14/2021 - 13:41 holtonadmin
Here are The Holton Recorder Football Pick’Em Contest entries for the week ending Friday, Sept. 17:
1. Holton @ Perry-Lecompton
2. Royal Valley @ Christ Prep
3. Jackson Heights @ Centralia
4. McLouth @ ACCHS
5. Nemaha Central @ Sabetha
6. Nevada @ KSU
7. Baylor @ KU
8. Nebraska @ Oklahoma
9. Georgia Tech @ Clemson
10. Tulsa @ Ohio State
11. Stony Brook @ Oregon
12. North. Arizona @ Arizona
13. UConn @ Army
14. Utah State @ Air Force
15. Kansas City @ Baltimore
16. Buffalo @ Miami
17. New Orleans @ Carolina
18. New England @ NY Jets
19. Atlanta @ Tampa Bay
20. LA Rams @ Indianapolis
21. Houston @ Cleveland
22. Las Vegas @ Pittsburgh
23. San Francisco @ Philadelphia
TIE BREAKER:
Combined points scored in game: Dallas @ LA Chargers
DOWNLOAD AND PRINT YOUR ENTRY FORM BELOW!
Entries must be delivered to The Holton Recorder by 5 p.m. Friday. Mailed weekly entries must be postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday to be eligible. Send email entries to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net by 5 p.m. Friday.