Food, volunteers still needed for Community Christmas Dinner

Donations of food and volunteer time are still needed to make the upcoming Community Christmas Dinner a success, according to dinner organizer Tammy Elliott.

“I have had almost no one contact me to volunteer food or their time,” Elliott said Tuesday. “I still need people to bake about a dozen turkeys, as well as donations of green beans, sweet potatoes, stuffing and cakes. Additionally, I need volunteers that day.”

The Christmas dinner, a Holton community tradition since 1985, is making a comeback after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

It will be held as a “drive-through” dinner, in the same way as the Community Thanksgiving Dinner was this year and last year, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25 at Evangel United Methodist Church, Elliott said. There is no charge for the dinner, which is open to everyone, regardless of age, income, residence or religious affiliation.

Elliott said food items still needed at this point for the dinner include six one-gallon cans of green beans, 35 large (40-ounce) cans of sweet potatoes, 35 boxes of stuffing and 11 cakes.

Volunteer help is also needed on the day of the event to cook food and prepare dinners for take-out, Elliott said.

Elliott also added a preference that volunteers are vaccinated against COVID-19, but noted she was “not going to require them to be.” She has also requested that volunteers wear masks while preparing dinners.

Elliott also noted that gift bags of fresh fruits and nuts will be part of this year’s Christmas dinner.

Anyone wishing to make a contribution toward the Christmas dinner or volunteer to help prepare and distribute meals is encouraged to call or text Elliott at (785) 328-9588 or email her at zachcodymom@gmail.com

(Note: The above corrects Elliott’s telephone number.)