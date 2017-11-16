Food items still sought for Thanksgiving dinner

With Thanksgiving — and the Community Thanksgiving Dinner — just a week away, dinner organizer Freda Galer said food items are starting to trickle in.

“I just got eight more pies and six more salads,” said Galer, who has been involved with the community dinner for several years.

But plenty more food items — and a few volunteers — are still needed to help make the holiday dinner a success, she added.

The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, a Holton tradition since 1985, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23 at the Evangel United Methodist Church Family Life Center, where the dinner is in its fourth year after being held at St. Dominic Parish Hall for several years. The dinner is open to everyone in the community, regardless of age, income, residence or religious affiliation.

“I still need five turkey cookers,” Galer said of the holiday dinner’s main dish.

Other food items needed include six gallons each of green beans, corn and sweet potatoes, three gallons of baked beans, five gallons of instant mashed potatoes, 10 fruit or vegetable salads, 11 Jello salads, 22 pies and 15 cakes.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.