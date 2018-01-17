Flu cases on the rise here

In recent days, the number of influenza cases has increased dramatically, and health and medical professionals are urging people to take precautions against the flu.

“Last year, it seemed to peak in February,” said Angie Reith, nursing supervisor at the Northeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department of the number of reported flu cases. “This year, we’re seeing it peak a little bit early — at least, we’re seeing the spike up earlier in December instead of in January.”

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder