Flint Hills Equipment open on highway

Flint Hills Equipment Sales Inc. is a new business in the Holton area. It is located just south of the town along the northbound corridor of U.S. Highway 75 – on the east side of the highway - in what formerly was a concrete batch plant.

Lee V. Greene is the owner of the new company at 21700 U.S. 75, that buys, sells and trades all types of trucks, trailers and equipment. He has one associate, Aaron Waldner.

Greene said he is happy to be back in Kansas after several years in the oil field service business in Wyoming.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.