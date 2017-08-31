Fleshman murder trial postponed to December

The trial of a Holton man ac­cused of second-degree murder in the October 2015 death of his wife has been postponed a second time in Jackson County District Court.

Holton attorney J. Richard Lake filed a motion on Monday to con­tinue the trial of George E. Flesh­man Jr., 66, “to a date and time convenient to the expert witnesses, counsels and this court” because information sought by Lake to pre­pare Fleshman’s defense had not yet been received in time to prepare for a five-day trial scheduled to be­gin Monday, Sept. 18.

Furthermore, an “expert witness” being called to testify in defense of Fleshman would not be able to at­tend the trial at that time, Lake said in the motion for continuance. As a result of the motion, the trial is now scheduled to begin Monday, Dec. 18.

The second-degree murder charge stems from an alle­gation that Fleshman struck his wife, Elizabeth “Beth” Fleshman, report­edly rupturing her spleen sometime on or before Oct. 20, 2015, and Beth Fleshman died Oct. 21, 2015, at a Topeka hospital. George Fleshman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in March of 2016 and was released on $75,000 bond two months later.

