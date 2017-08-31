Fleshman murder trial postponed to December
The trial of a Holton man accused of second-degree murder in the October 2015 death of his wife has been postponed a second time in Jackson County District Court.
Holton attorney J. Richard Lake filed a motion on Monday to continue the trial of George E. Fleshman Jr., 66, “to a date and time convenient to the expert witnesses, counsels and this court” because information sought by Lake to prepare Fleshman’s defense had not yet been received in time to prepare for a five-day trial scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 18.
Furthermore, an “expert witness” being called to testify in defense of Fleshman would not be able to attend the trial at that time, Lake said in the motion for continuance. As a result of the motion, the trial is now scheduled to begin Monday, Dec. 18.
The second-degree murder charge stems from an allegation that Fleshman struck his wife, Elizabeth “Beth” Fleshman, reportedly rupturing her spleen sometime on or before Oct. 20, 2015, and Beth Fleshman died Oct. 21, 2015, at a Topeka hospital. George Fleshman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in March of 2016 and was released on $75,000 bond two months later.
